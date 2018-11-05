Scotland v Fiji: Stuart Hogg & Josh Strauss among six squad additions

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg last played for Glasgow Warriors on 7 September

Scotland v Fiji Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland the BBC Sport website and app. Live text on BBC Sport website

Stuart Hogg is fit enough to be included in the Scotland squad for Saturday's home Test against Fiji.

The star full-back, 26, was expected to miss the entire autumn series after ankle surgery in September.

Hogg's Glasgow Warriors team-mates Adam Ashe, Scott Cummings, Nick Grigg are also called up after the weekend defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

English-based duo Josh Strauss and Duncan Weir return after long absences from the international scene.

Sale Sharks back-row Strauss has not featured under head coach Gregor Townsend since a defeat in Fiji on the summer tour of 2017, while the last of Worcester Warriors fly-half Weir's 27 caps came as a replacement against Italy in last year's Six Nations.

Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson is denied the chance of a Scotland debut after suffering concussion during Friday's Pro14 loss to Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Centre James Lang, a late squad call-up for the opening loss to Wales, picked up a rib injury playing for Harlequins.

Leicester back-row David Denton and Edinburgh centre Matt Scott miss out again as they continue their ongoing recovery from head injuries.

Edinburgh trio Ross Ford, Henry Pyrgos and Dougie Fife have been released from the squad.

Chance for Strauss to regain trust of Townsend - analysis

Andy Burke, BBC Scotland

Stuart Hogg joining the squad is news to warm the hearts of Scotland fans.

The sight of him running around the pitch helping with the team's warm-up in Cardiff's Principality Stadium ahead of the Wales match suggested his comeback was ahead of schedule. Initially ruled out for 10-12 weeks following ankle surgery, a comeback against Fiji nine weeks later would remarkable, though South Africa the following week may be the more likely target.

Seemingly cast aside by Gregor Townsend having not played for Scotland in over a year, Duncan Weir and Josh Strauss suddenly find themselves with an opportunity to play their way back into contention.

Weir may struggle to get past Finn Russell and Adam Hastings in the fly-half pecking order, but many feel Scotland are lacking a destructive ball-carrier at number eight, which could leave the door ajar for Strauss to regain Townsend's trust.