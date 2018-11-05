Chris van Zyl: Saracens sign South African lock in short-term deal

Chris van Zyl's Stormers side failed to reach the knockout stages of the 2018 Super Rugby competition

Saracens have signed South African lock Chris van Zyl on a short-term contract.

The 32-year-old has captained the Stormers in Super Rugby and Western Province after beginning his career with the Golden Lions.

The second row will provide cover while Maro Itoje and George Kruis are away with the England team during the autumn internationals.

Saracens are next in action on Sunday with a home Premiership Rugby Cup game against Worcester Warriors.