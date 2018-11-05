Tour match: Cardiff Blues v Uruguay (Tue)

Media playback is not supported on this device Gethin Jenkins: Retiring Wales record cap holder has mixed feelings at 'end of era'

Tour match: Cardiff Blues v Uruguay Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Tues, 6 Nov Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Dan Fish will captain Cardiff Blues on his 100th appearance for the region in Tuesday's match against tourists Uruguay at the Arms Park.

The 27-year-old, who made his debut against Aironi in 2010, starts at fly-half with Lewis Jones at scrum-half.

The team shows 14 changes from the side that beat Zebre 37-0 on Sunday in the Pro14, which was prop Gethin Jenkins' final game before retirement.

Wing Aled Summerhill is the only survivor from that starting XV.

Jones, Fish, Harri Millard and Keiron Assiratti were on the bench against Zebre and are promoted to the starting XV against Uruguay, who will be one of Wales' pool opponents at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Harri Millard, Max Llewellyn, Cam Lewis; Dan Fish (capt), Lewis Jones; Rhys Carre, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, James Down, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Sion Bennett, Alun Lawrence.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Rhys Gill, Will Davies-King, Miles Normandale, Ioan Rhys Davies, Jamie Hill, Ben Thomas, Ioan Davies, Peter Lloyd.

Uruguay: tbc