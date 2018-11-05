Nick Tompkins: Saracens centre signs new contract with Premiership champions

Nick Tompkins made his Saracens debut against Leicester Tigers in the old Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2012

Saracens' Nick Tompkins has signed a new contract with the Premiership champions, tying him to the North London club until the summer of 2022.

Sarries have high hopes of the 23-year-old Kent-born centre, who came through the Sarries academy and has represented England at U18, U20 and Saxons level.

"At 23 his best is yet to come," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Tompkins has played in Sarries' six Premiership games this term, including three starts, scoring two tries.

After winning all six league matches, Sarries sit second in the Premiership table, separated from leaders Exeter only by points difference - and two wins clear of the chasing pack.