Autumn internationals: Garry Ringrose tips Jordan Larmour for Irish full-back spot

Jordan Larmour touches down for the second of his three tries against Italy in Chicago

Jordan Larmour can fill Rob Kearney's boots if pressed into playing at full-back for Ireland against Argentina, team-mate Garry Ringrose says.

Larmour scored a hat-trick in the 54-7 rout of Italy in Chicago on Saturday.

The 21-year-old will be first in line to start at 15 should Kearney miss out because of a shoulder concern.

"He knows every game is almost bigger than the previous, so if he plays I've no doubt he'd take full advantage of any opportunity," Ringrose said.

Ringrose is advising Larmour not to get ahead of himself, despite last weekend's treble, as Ireland prepare for Saturday's game against the Pumas in Dublin.

"He knows there's stuff to work on, he'd be the first person to say it, that's the type of person he is," added centre Ringrose, who also plays alongside Larmour at Leinster.

Jordan Larmour celebrates scoring a try with Leinster team-mate Garry Ringrose

"I think he's someone who provides a huge amount of energy on and off the pitch, the training pitch, and obviously on match days. I don't think anything would change selection-wise with him.

"He wouldn't get too carried away. He's one of the more hard-working guys out there and it's great to see it pay dividends on the pitch.

"So his personality, he sticks with what works for him and works incredibly hard in training and is always working hard off the pitch, and asking questions.

"I've no doubt he's going to keep doing that."

Peter O'Mahony should be fit to face Argentina despite a shoulder niggle, while Ireland could usher back into action a host of frontline stars rested from the Chicago trip.

Centre Ringrose should feature at the Aviva Stadium having also turned out in America, with Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki also in the midfield equation.