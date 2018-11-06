Women's International: Smyth to make Wales debut against South Africa

Rowland Phillips became coach of the Wales women's team in July, 2016

Women's International: Wales v South Africa Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 11:30 GMT

Ospreys full-back Lauren Smyth will make her Wales debut when they host South Africa in Saturday's women's international at Cardiff Arms Park.

Coach Rowland Phillips could also bring uncapped trio Manon Johnes, Ffion Lewis and Alicia McComish off the bench.

Centre Alecs Donovan returns while Robyn Wilkins switches to fly-half.

Wales are ninth in World Rugby's rankings, four places above South Africa.

Phillips' side go on to host Hong Kong on Friday, 16 November (19:00 GMT) and Canada on Saturday, 24 November (11:30 GMT), both at Cardiff Arms Park.

"Playing three autumn Tests is a serious statement of intent with regards to the continued development of Welsh women's rugby," said former dual code international Phillips.

"On the back of the last Women's Rugby World Cup, we highlighted the need to play more competitive rugby and gain more profile for the women's game and we had the full backing of the Welsh Rugby Union in putting together a full autumn campaign."

Wales: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets), Alecs Donovan (Ospreys), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Jess Kavanagh (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Blues), Keira Bevan(Ospreys) ; Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Carys Phillips (captain, Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Bethan Lewis (Dragons), Sioned Harries (Scarlets).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Natalia John (Ospreys), Manon Johnes (Blues), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Alicia McComish (Dragons), Lisa Neumann (RGC).