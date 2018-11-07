Scotland v Fiji: Tommy Seymour - Squad depth gives Gregor Townsend options

Tommy Seymour does not "feel any jealousy" for those picking the Scotland team

Autumn Test: Scotland v Fiji Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland's depth has "improved massively" to give Gregor Townsend a selection headache, says Tommy Seymour.

Head coach Townsend has Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell back in contention this week, but the likes of Blair Kinghorn and Adam Hastings offer alternatives.

"Looking down at the youth we have coming through and the competition for positions, it's no longer an easy selection process," said wing Seymour.

"I don't feel any jealousy for the coaches having to pick a team."

Seymour's Glasgow team-mate Hogg has returned to the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday's Test with Fiji and is now in the final stages of his recovery from the ankle injury he picked up nine weeks ago.

Forwards coach Danny Wilson indicated on Monday that Hogg still has "some boxes to tick" to be available for selection, suggesting Edinburgh's Kinghorn, 21, could retain his place at full-back, having started there in Saturday's loss to Wales.

"Obviously if you take the likes of Hoggy out of any team then you're going to see a difference," said Seymour.

"But I've trained with Blair now over a number of camps and he's an unbelievably exciting prospect and an incredible player."

'One of the biggest defensive challenges in world rugby'

Hastings deputised for Racing 92 fly-half Russell in Cardiff, with the first match of Scotland's autumn series falling outside the designated international window.

"Adam's done really well at 10 and he's been great for Glasgow this year," said Seymour. "A lot of it comes down to experience and getting used to the Test-match level and what it takes to adapt and fit in with that.

"We are amassing a really talented young squad that's competing in every position bar none, and that's a great thing for us going into what will be a huge year with the World Cup.

"With the amount of games we've got to look forward to between now and then, we'll be in a really good place going into it."

Townsend has described Fiji as "the equivalent to Brazil in football", with outstanding individuals such as Edinburgh number eight Viliame 'Bill' Mata and Seymour's former Glasgow team-mate Leone Nakarawa.

"They're going to be a huge challenge for us," added the wing, who has scored 16 tries in his 44 Tests. "It's easy to see where Fiji's traits lie - incredible athletes, dynamic with the ball in hand, powerful.

"And then couple that with their rugby ability, their skill, their offloading and footwork. It's probably one of the biggest defensive challenges we're going to face and any team can face in world rugby, so we'll have to be on our game."