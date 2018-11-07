Katy Daley-McLean to win 100th England cap after being named in squad

Daley-Mclean led England to victory over Canada in the 2014 Women's World Cup final

England's victorious 2014 World Cup captain Katy Daley-McLean is set to win her 100th cap when the Red Roses play the USA at Allianz Park on Friday.

The 32-year-old led England to a 21-9 victory over Canada in the 2014 World Cup final in Paris, France.

Daley-McLean went to the 2016 Olympics with Team GB's Rugby Sevens team.

Head coach Simon Middleton called the fly-half, who becomes the fifth Red Rose player to win 100 caps, "one of the greatest women's players ever".

Amy Garnett, Rochelle Clarke, Sarah Hunter and Tamara Taylor are the other players to have made a century of appearances for England Women.

"It's a remarkable achievement to get 100 caps for your country, especially considering she took time out in the sevens programme to represent Team GB in the Olympics," added Middleton.

Daley-McLean moved clubs from Darlington Mowden Park Sharks to Loughborough Lightning this season, helping her new side to the top of the Premier 15s table as they enjoy an unbeaten run with eight wins from eight games.

Middleton has also included four new caps in the starting XV. Saracens prop Ellena Perry starts at loose-head with Firwood Waterloo teenager Sarah Beckett at number eight.

In the backs, centres Tatyana Heard from Gloucester-Hartpury and Carys Williams from Loughborough Lightning start at 12 and 13 respectively.

Harlequins second-row Abbie Scott will captain the side because regular skipper Sarah Hunter starts on the bench.

Wasps scrum-half Claudia Macdonald and Bristol Bears centre Lucy Attwood are both named on the bench and will also be looking to make their first international appearances.

However, Wasps wing Abby Dow has been ruled out of England's three autumn Tests with an ankle injury; Gloucester-Hartpury's Millie Wood has been called in to the wider squad as a replacement.

The Red Roses play Canada in Doncaster and Ireland at Twickenham after the USA match.

The Eagles were beaten 67-6 by reigning world champions New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago last weekend.

The Americans are now coached by former Saracens coach Rob Cain who left the north London club after they lifted the inaugural Premier 15s title last season.

England Women squad:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Beckett (Firwood Waterloo Ladies), Jo Brown (Loughborough Lightning), Hannah Botterman (Saracens), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Ladies),Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Ladies), Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks),Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning),Ellena Perry (Saracens Women), Abbie Scott (Harlequins Ladies)

Backs: Lucy Attwood (Bristol Bears), Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning),Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Claudia Macdonald (Wasps FC Ladies), Sarah McKenna (Saracens), Leanne Riley (Harlequins Ladies), Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Carys Williams (Loughborough Lightning)

Fixtures:

9 November v USA, Allianz Park (Saracens)

18 November v Canada, Castle Park (Doncaster)

24 November v Ireland (Twickenham)