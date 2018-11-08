Wales v Australia: Josh Adams and Gareth Anscombe set to start

Media playback is not supported on this device Ken Owens takes Rugby Union Weekly on an access-all-areas tour of the Wales camp.

Autumn International: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Worcester wing Josh Adams is set to be named for Wales ahead of British and Irish Lions Test star Liam Williams against Australia on Saturday.

Gareth Anscombe is likely to stay at fly-half with the returning Dan Biggar on the bench.

Prop Tomas Francis is in line to start ahead of Dillon Lewis who was in the team that beat Scotland.

Adams would replace Luke Morgan with Williams only named among the replacements.

Williams, Adams, Francis and Biggar were all unavailable last weekend against Scotland because they play for English clubs and the match fell outside World Rugby's international window.

Saracens back Williams was tipped to slot into the back three alongside Leigh Halfpenny and George North against Australia, but is expected to only make the bench.

Josh Adams started for Wales against Scotland and England in this year's Six Nations

Anscombe should be given another chance at fly-half despite the availability of Northampton's Biggar with Rhys Patchell also having passed concussion protocol tests.

With Samson Lee still ruled out with a hamstring injury, Exeter tight-head Francis would start ahead of Lewis who would be named among the replacements.

The other change in the forwards could see second-row Adam Beard forming an all-Ospreys second-row partnership with Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Forwards coach Robin McBryde singled out Beard for praise on Monday following his replacement performance against Scotland.

If selected, Beard would edge out Dragons skipper Cory Hill who was Wales' summer tour co-captain with Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins who has himself recovered from a shoulder injury.

Jenkins might only make the replacements bench after back-row trio Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty impressed in the 21-10 win over Scotland last weekend.