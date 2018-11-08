Autumn internationals: Wales v Australia at Principality Stadium (Sat)

Australia beat Wales for the 13th successive time last November

Autumn International Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, S4C, the BBC Sport website and app from 1700 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; follow text commentary online.

Team news & line-ups

Wales have made three changes to the side that beat Scotland last week.

Josh Adams has been selected on the wing instead of Luke Morgan, lock Adam Beard replaces Cory Hill, while Tomas Francis is in for Dillon Lewis at prop.

Warren Gatland has kept Gareth Anscombe at fly-half ahead of Dan Biggar, who is on the bench along with fellow British and Irish Lion Liam Williams.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has shifted his back division around with Israel Folau moving to the wing.

In the pack, hooker Tolu Latu makes only his second Test match start, while lock Adam Coleman returns after missing the New Zealand Test in Japan with a groin injury.

Wales: 15-Halfpenny, 14-North, 13-Davies, 12-Parkes, 11-Adams, 10-Anscombe, 9-Davies; 1-Smith, 2-Owens, 3-Francis, 4-Beard, 5-Wyn Jones (captain), 6-Lydiate, 7-Tipuric, 8-Moriarty

Replacements: 16-Dee, 17-Evans, 18-Lewis, 19-Hill, 20-Jenkins, 21-Williams, 22-Biggar, 23-Williams.

Australia: 15-Haylett-Petty, 14-Folau, 13-Kerevi, 12-Beale, 11-Naivalu, 10-Foley, 9-Genia; 1-Sio, 2-Latu, 3-Alaalatoa, 4-Rodda, 5-Coleman, 6-Dempsey, 7-Hooper (captain), 8-Pocock.

Replacements: 16-Polota-Nau, 17-Kepu, 18-Tupou, 19-Simmons, 20-Hanigan, 21-Phipps, 22-To'omua, 23-Maddocks

Media playback is not supported on this device George North bursts through to score opening try

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "I think in the past, we haven't been great starters in the autumn.

"It's tough when you haven't been together for four months and you normally come up against either an Australia, South Africa or New Zealand, who have just come off a Rugby Championship. It is not the easiest thing in the world.

"The fact we have that first game under our belt, we have a win, we have some confidence, hopefully we'll be a lot better from that performance last week to take on Australia."

Australia head coach Michael Cheika: "I have always had a big wrap on Wales, even when I was coaching here with Leinster, they were always very competitive across the board.

"Warren Gatland is one of the best coaches in the world, he has had Lions success at that level and with Wales.

"He has got a very well organised and well drilled team so that's why they are in the position they are and it's a great opportunity for us to try and take their scalp."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Wales have lost their last 13 Tests against Australia. The last time they beat the Aussies was a 21-18 win in November 2008.

Since 1987 they have beaten Australia just twice in 28 Tests (W2, D1, L25).

Wales

Wales are currently on a six-match winning run, their best sequence of results since June 2012.

They last went unbeaten in seven Tests in 2004-05.

Last weekend against Scotland, Wales secured an opening autumn international victory for the first time in 16 years.

Australia

Australia have won just three of 10 Tests this year.

They have conceded an average of 26.8 points per Test in 2018.

Their win percentage of 30% is their lowest for a calendar year since 1974.

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Romain Poite (France) & Brendan Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)