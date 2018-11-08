England v New Zealand: How well do you know your All Blacks history?
|England v New Zealand
|Venue: Twickenham Date: 10 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30), live text commentary on BBC Sport website and highlights on BBC Two at 19:30 GMT.
England face New Zealand for the first time in four years on Saturday when the All Blacks visit Twickenham.
The hosts warmed up for the Test with a 12-11 win over South Africa, while New Zealand put 69 points on Japan.
The All Blacks, three-time World Cup winners and defending champions heading into next year's tournament, ran out 24-21 winners the last time they faced England in 2014.
Know your history? Take our England v the All Blacks quiz to find out.