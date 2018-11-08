Autumn International: Australia make four changes for Wales clash

Israel Folau moves from the centre to the wing

Autumn International: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia have made four changes to the side that lost against New Zealand for Saturday's Autumn international against Wales.

Adam Coleman comes in at lock after missing the third Bledisloe Cup clash in October with a groin strain.

Jack Dempsey and Samu Kerevi also make their return to the starting line-up.

Hooker Tolu Latu will make just his second Test start almost two years on from his first against France back in November 2016.

Israel Folau is named on the right wing, with Sefa Naivalu moving to the left wing in place of Marika Koroibete.

Veteran Tatafu Polota-Nau will serve as Latu's deputy, while Jack Maddocks has overcome a thumb injury that has ruled him out for almost two months to gain a place on the bench.

Australia have won their past 13 matches against Wales.

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty; Israel Folau, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Sefa Naivalu; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (capt), David Pocock

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps, Matt To'omua, Jack Maddocks.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistance referees: Romain Poite (France), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)