BBC Alba agree deal with SRU to broadcast women's rugby

Louise McMillan, Iseaball Mactaggart (Director of strategy and partnership at MG ALBA) and Lisa Thomson.

Scottish Rugby has reached a deal with BBC Alba to televise women's matches over the next year.

The first game to be broadcast will be Scotland v Canada at Scotstoun on Tuesday 27 November.

The tie will be available across the UK on the channel and on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Alba will feature coverage from the women's Six Nations and the final of the domestic competition, the Sarah Beaney Cup.

Dominic McKay, chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby, believes the coverage will encourage more people to get involved.

"We are working hard to ensure women's rugby has the strongest possible platform to help develop players and broaden the appeal of the game and this partnership with BBC ALBA is an exciting addition to that," he said.

"We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with BBC Alba through its coverage of the Premiership and PRO14 and so we are very excited to work with them to broadcast women's rugby in Scotland."

Gemma Fay, head of girl's and women's rugby at Scottish Rugby, added: "I am delighted BBC ALBA have announced they will be covering the Scottish Women's Rugby matches on their channel.

"The commitment they are showing to Scottish women's sport is really positive and we hope this will in turn help to inspire the next generation of rugby players."

Iseabail Mactaggart, director of strategy and partnership at MG ALBA said: "We are delighted to be able to showcase the growing women's game in Scotland with both Six Nations coverage and the Sarah Beaney Cup Final.

"We've demonstrated with our previous coverage of the PRO14 competition how we can usefully partner to catalyse the growth of a sport, and engage new audiences - sometimes for the first time - with Gaelic.

"I am proud that BBC ALBA is able to showcase these sportswomen's efforts both in the national team but also the Sarah Beaney Cup teams."