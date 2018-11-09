Scotland confirm dates for World Cup warm-ups against France and Georgia

Scotland beat Georgia at Rugby Park during the 2016 autumn series

Scotland have confirmed the dates for next year's pre-World Cup summer Tests, including a Friday night fixture.

Gregor Townsend's side will play France away on Saturday, 17 August and the French will visit Edinburgh the following Saturday.

Georgia away on 31 August is next before the second meeting with Georgia on Friday, 6 September.

"Historically, night games at BT Murrayfield are very special occasions," said Townsend.

"I expect it'll be a great send-off for the team who will then have a full weekend to spend with their families before leaving for the World Cup three days later."

The Scots, who host Fiji, South Africa and Argentina in this month's autumn series, are in the same World Cup pool as Ireland, hosts Japan, Russia and Samoa.