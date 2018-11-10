Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter ease to 29-13 win against Harlequins to go top of group

Exeter's final Premiership Rugby Cup group game is against Bristol in January, while Quins face Saracens

Premiership Rugby Cup Exeter Chiefs (22) 29 Tries: Capstick, Keast, O'Flaherty, Lawday, Simmonds Cons: Simmonds 2 Harlequins (6) 13 Try: Ward Con: Smith Pens: Smith 2

Exeter Chiefs overwhelmed Harlequins to go top of Pool One of the Premiership Rugby Cup with a bonus-point win.

The hosts secured the try-scoring bonus before the break with Richard Capstick, Billy Keast, Tom O'Flaherty and Tom Lawday efforts putting Exeter 22-6 up.

Joe Simmonds grabbed Chiefs' fifth try to compete victory.

Quins, whose only first-half points came from the boot of Marcus Smith, grabbed a late consolation try through Dave Ward.

Exeter's second Cup win moves them one point clear of Newcastle at the summit of Pool One, with Quins five points adrift of the Falcons in third.

Get all the latest rugby union news by adding alerts in the BBC Sport app.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Exeter Chiefs: Simmonds; O'Flaherty, Hendrickson, Hill, Cuthbert; Skinner, Townsend; Keast, Innard, Street; Lees, Van der Sluys, Caulfield, Freeman, Lawday.

Replacements: Taione, Kenny, Petch, Capstick, Dennis, Maunder, Bodilly, Short.

Harlequins: Chisholm; Walker, Morris, Tapuai, Murley; Smith, Saunders; Boyce, Elia, Collier; Symons, Lamb, White, Wallace, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Crumpton, Auterac, Swainston, Glynn, Ward, Lewis, Visser, Cheeseman.