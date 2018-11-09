Wales v Australia: Past results mean nothing - Michael Hooper

Michael Hooper made his senior international debut for Australia against Scotland in 2012

Autumn International: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia captain Michael Hooper says he does not want his players to draw on their run of 13 successive wins over Wales.

The Wallabies are Wales' second opponents of the autumn Tests at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wales have not beaten Australia since a 21-18 victory in Cardiff during Warren Gatland's first year in charge.

"If you're thinking about that, you're thinking about the wrong thing," Hooper told BBC Sport Wales.

"Back end of the game, if you're thinking about teams you've played previously, you're not in the moment."

Hooper has played in seven of Australia's 13 wins, while scrum-half Will Genia has 11 victories over Wales among his 98 caps and prop Sekope Kepu nine triumphs.

But Wales have been made bookmakers' favourites after six wins in a row this year, the latest coming against Scotland in their opening game of the autumn.

Australia have won just three out of ten matches in 2018 against Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

"I don't look into that stuff (the odds) too much, we're focussed on consistency and building," Hooper added.

"It's been an inconsistent year for us, so we're got to change that round, we use that word 'consistent' a lot because that's what we're chasing."

The two teams are set to meet in the group stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, with the match potentially deciding who wins the group and earns a less demanding start to the knock-out stages.

"Both teams are looking to build, but we know Wales are third in the world rankings (compared to the Wallabies' sixth place), and they're favourites," Hooper said on the eve of his 89th cap, many in partnership with number eight David Pocock.

"They're a quality team with a lot of selection issues through the quality of players they have across the park.

"I'm really impressed by their back-row, and I'm a fan of (Justin) Tipuric, he's a good player, and their forward pack is going to be a great challenge."