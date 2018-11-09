Stuart Hogg: 'Scottish-style' Exeter Chiefs a 'good' prospective move - Alan Tait

Stuart Hogg will win his 62nd cap when Scotland play Fiji on Saturday

Stuart Hogg would be joining a "Scottish-type" club and would earn "plenty attacking opportunities" if he moves to Exeter Chiefs, says Alan Tait.

The Premiership side are understood to be favourites to sign the out-of-contract Glasgow full-back.

Hogg, 26, has attracted interest from a host of clubs in England and France, while Warriors are eager to retain him.

"If he joins Exeter, he's picked a team where they do play rugby," former Scotland centre Tait told BBC Scotland.

"He's not going to one of the teams that just play field position and look to the forwards. Exeter have always been a good rugby-playing team and he'll get plenty opportunities in that back-three."

Rob Baxter guided Chiefs to promotion in 2009, and to their first top-tier title eight years later. They topped the Premiership by eight points last term but lost the final to Saracens.

Tait, who spent three years in charge of Newcastle Falcons, believes Baxter will have identified Hogg as an obvious recruit for his style of play.

He added: "I'm pretty sure he's looked and Hoggy and thought, 'right, he's one of the best attacking players in the world'. It's a club I really think he'll do well at, if he has chosen them."

'Some guys could handle France'

Hawick native Hogg pledged to put family first when deciding where to play his rugby next season.

Scottish Rugby are believed to have put a verbal contract offer to their star back, who has spent his entire professional career at Scotstoun.

Montpellier, coached by former Scotland boss Vern Cotter, are among three Top 14 teams who have expressed interest in bringing the two-time British and Irish Lion to France.

"Some guys I think could handle France and go over there and be quite happy," Tait added.

"Hoggy's got family, he maybe doesn't fancy the French lifestyle, he just wants to go down to a quieter part of the world in Exeter. That's what you've got to weigh up - where you live, the hustle and bustle.

"Exeter play with a quick tempo, they look for scrum-halves that can get to the breakdown quickly. They build themselves around really fit, non-stop players, a bit like the Scottish mould.

"I think Hoggy will have looked at that and thought, yeah, I like this, and that will maybe swing his decision."