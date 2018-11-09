England Women 57-5 USA Women: Megan Rom red card helps England to victory

Scrum-half Leanne Riley scored England's opening try of the night

Autumn internationals England (33) 57 Tries: Riley, McKenna, penalty, Scott, Daley-Mclean, Smith 2, Hunter, Williams Cons: Daley-Mclean 5 United States (0) 5 Try: Duncan

Fly-half Katy Daley-McLean marked her 100th cap by steering England Women to a comfortable win over a United States side hindered by an early red card.

Daley-McLean, who is the fifth Red Roses player to reach the landmark, scored a long-range try before departing to cheers on the hour.

The game was won by then, with Megan Rom shown red after 15 minutes for leading with her forearm in a tackle.

Debutants Sarah Beckett and Tatyana Heard impressed for new-look England.

And Gloucester-Hartpury's Kelly Smith, the Premier 15s top try-scorer, transferred her domestic form to the international stage with two tries in only her fourth appearance for her country.

Daley-McLean, who is the first forward to reach 100 Red Roses caps, ran out ahead of her team before kick-off

There were also scores for scrum-half Leanne Riley, full-back Sarah McKenna, captain Abbie Scott, replacement Sarah Hunter and centre Cerys Williams.

Jennine Duncan handed off a trio of England defenders as she came off the bench to score a fine solo consolation for a committed United States side.

England play Canada and Ireland on 18 and 24 November in their other two autumn internationals.

Rom sees red

The United States were beaten 67-6 by world champions New Zealand last weekend, but had looked more solid in the opening quarter of an hour before Rom was dismissed.

The prop took the ball into a tackle by Beckett at speed, and when referee Hollie Davidson reviewed the collision via a video replay she decided the American's leading forearm warranted red.

The United States were reduced to 13 either side of half-time when captain Kate Zackary was shown yellow for dragging down a rolling maul.

Their reduced numbers told as Daley-McLean seized on a loose ball to sweep in from fully 60 metres out for the evening's most popular score on the stroke of half-time.

Contract intrigue increases

With 28 full-time 15-a-side contracts to be awarded in January, Beckett made her case with a forceful first-half performance before making way for usual captain Hunter at the break.

Heard looked lively in midfield, while Saracens' Hannah Botterman was an abrasive, aggressive influence off the bench.

With some sevens players considering whether to attempt to switch formats as well, coach Simon Middleton's calculations do not look like getting any easier.

England women: McKenna (Saracens), Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Williams (Loughborough Lightning), Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury), Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning), Riley (Harlequins); Perry (Saracens), Davies (Worcester Valkyries), Brown (Harlequins), Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Scott (Harlequins), Brown (Loughborough Lightning), Fleetwood (Saracens), Beckett (Firwood Waterloo)

Replacements: Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Cornborough (Harlequins), Botterman (Saracens), O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Macdonald (Wasps FC Ladies), Harrison (Saracens), Attwood (Bristol Bears)

United States: Broughton, Stockert, Henrich, Hawkins, Levy; Cantorna, Pedraza; Rom, Kitlinski, Benson, Bridges, Washington, Johnson, Zackary, Gray-Matyas.

Replacements: Taufa, Nalbandian, James, Finkelstein, Sommer, Kenyon, Foster, Duncan