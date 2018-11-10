Wales coach Phillips has mixed feelings after Wales win

Wales coach Rowland Phillips saw his daughter Carys score their third and final try against South Africa

Women's International: Wales v Hong Kong Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Wales women's coach Rowland Phillips had mixed feelings after their 19-5 victory over South Africa to start the Autumn series.

Carys Phillips' late try sealed victory after scores from Jasmin Joyce and Sioned Harries.

"The way the girls defended was satisfying, but the frustration was that we left a lot of opportunities on the pitch," said Phillips.

"They didn't stop coming and we had to dig deep in defence."

Captain and hooker Carys Phillips echoed her father's thought, saying: "We didn't make the most of our opportunities, but to get a first win of the autumn against a big team like that is great," said captain Carys Phillips.

"We've got (forwards coach) Hugh Gustafson in this year and the scrum worked well and put us on the front foot.

"Especially when we were down to 14 [after Harries' yellow-card]], the defensive shift was outstanding, so was Robyn Wilkins at 10, who put in a big game."

Centre Kerin Lake recovered quickly after being taken off on a stretcher following a clash of heads, to the relief of team-mate Jess Kavanagh.

"I got a bit worried about her, it's not nice seeing anyone being injured like that, so all the best to Kerin.

"A win's a win, but I want to give a shout out to all the forwards, they played amazingly.

"South Africa kept fighting, but our defence structure has worked really well."

Flanker Alisha Butchers was also led off after just six minutes and did not return.

Wales now face two of their 2017 Rugby World Cup opponents, Hong Kong, whom they beat 39-15, and Canada, who beat Wales twice at that tournament, 15-0 and 52-0.

"Hong Kong play fast, they want to get it in and out of the scrums and play with high tempo, while Canada are quite similar to South Africa, running straight with a physical approach, but a lot more experience," Rowland Phillips told BBC Sport Wales.

"Two different challenges, but that's what makes the autumn series exciting.

"We'll assess our injuries, but there will be changes (against Hong Kong) as I need to know which players can cope with the intensity of international rugby."

Wales have a further 16 uncapped players in their extended 46-strong squad.