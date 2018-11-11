'Here we go again,' feared Gatland

Wales boss Warren Gatland admitted he had a feeling of "deja vu" heading into the final moments of the 9-6 win over Australia.

Wales had lost 13 times in a row to the Wallabies, often being beaten by scores in the final seconds.

"I thought 'here we go, we're going to lose in the last minute," said Gatland.

"Our composure towards the end - there was no composure from me, I was struggling towards the end - but in fairness to the boys they dug deep."