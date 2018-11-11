Stuart Hogg: Scotland full-back to leave Glasgow at end of season

Stuart Hogg returned from a recent injury absence in Scotland's Saturday win over Fiji

Stuart Hogg will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season, the Pro14 club have announced.

And the Scotland full-back, 26, will join Premiership side Exeter Chiefs, BBC Scotland has learned.

Hogg has spent his entire professional career with the Warriors, making more than 100 appearances.

"This is a decision that's taken a great deal of thought as I've loved my nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors," he said.

"I said I would decide my next step for family and rugby reasons and feel now is the right time to gain new rugby experiences and push myself in different situations where I will be challenged and hopefully improve further.

"I'm proud of what I have achieved with Glasgow Warriors and Scotland so far and would like to thank the club and Scottish Rugby for all their support. They have supported me when I had made my decision to move on and I know they did all they could and I'm grateful for their support."

As well as his 201 points for Glasgow, Hogg has recorded 102 points for his country and twice toured with the British and Irish Lions.

And Glasgow Warriors head coach said Dave Rennie: "This is a great opportunity for Hoggy and he has our full support. He is a top man, loved by all and will be missed."

'Exeter a good rugby-playing team' - analysis

Former Scotland centre Alan Tait

If he joins Exeter, he's picked a team where they do play rugby.

He's not going to one of the teams that just play field position and look to the forwards.

Exeter have always been a good rugby-playing team and he'll get plenty opportunities in that back three.