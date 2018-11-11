Premiership Rugby Cup: Saracens and Bristol win to maintain semi-final hopes

Saracens winger Alex Lewington crossed for one of six tries against Worcester

Saracens and Bristol both recorded their second pool stage wins to keep their hopes of reaching the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals alive.

Bristol won away for the first time this season with a 30-19 victory at Wasps courtesy of two tries from winger Ryan Edwards and Shaun Malton's score.

Sarries scored six tries to Worcester's four in an entertaining contest.

Ali Crossdale's brace helped the hosts to a 34-22 win that moves them level at the top of pool two with Warriors.

One more round of pool fixtures remains at the end of January, with the three group winners and best runner-up qualifying for the knockout stages.

Warriors still in hunt despite defeat

Worcester missed the chance to secure their semi-final spot and led twice against Saracens, including at half-time after Scott van Breda and Matti Williams crossed to cancel out Schalk Burger and Alex Lewington's tries.

But Sarries dominated the second half with two from Crossdale as well as scores from Ben Earl and Will Skelton. Warriors did pick up a try bonus point though courtesy of Tom Howe and Wynand Olivier going over.

Bears revel in first away win

Bristol moved up to second in pool three as Wasps remained winless from their three games so far.

Lima Sopoaga had crafted a lovely chip for Wasps winger Josh Bassett to score the opening try only for winger Edwards to respond for Bristol when he latched on to Piers O'Connor's clever offload in the first half.

Bears took the lead early in the second half when Malton was underneath a powerful rolling maul, but two penalties from Sopoaga brought the sides to within a point at 19-20 with 10 minutes remaining.

Callum Sheedy notched another penalty for Bristol to ease the nerves before Edwards made sure of the win when O'Connor laid on his second try on the left wing.