England v Japan: Can you name England's top try scorers?
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|England v Japan
|Venue: Twickenham Date: 17 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30), live text commentary on BBC Sport website and highlights on BBC Two at 19:30 GMT.
Dylan Hartley scored England's last try in the 16-15 defeat by New Zealand at Twickenham last week, and Eddie Jones' side will be looking for more against World Cup 2019 hosts Japan on Saturday.
But who are England's all-time top try scorers?
We are giving you three minutes to name the players to have crossed most often for England in the post-war era - which means Cyril Lowe, with 18 tries between 1913 and 1923, misses out. Sorry, Cyril.
Three, two one... Go!
Can you name England's top post-war try scorers?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12