Tommy Seymour: Scotland wing 'over the moon' after hat-trick v Fiji follows 'challenging year'

Scotland wing Tommy Seymour admitted he was "over the moon" after putting "a challenging year" behind him with a hat-trick of tries against Fiji.

The Glasgow back ended an eight-Test, 20-month drought since his last international try in March 2017.

His treble also moved him into fourth place on Scotland's all-time list.

"I hadn't scored for a while for Scotland. You try not to focus on it, but it's something that I was looking forward to doing again," he said.

"I'm delighted to score again and just pleased for the boys that we were able to put away a really dangerous Fiji side who could have caused us a lot of problems."

Seymour scored 13 tries in his first 25 Tests, but only three in his next 19 after March 2016 until Saturday, when he became only the second Scotland player - after hooker George Turner against Canada this summer - to score a hat-trick since Chris Paterson's treble against Japan 14 years ago.

The 30-year-old has struggled to recapture the form that saw him selected for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, with injuries playing a part, while he recently suffered a family bereavement.

"Since this time last year, roughly around the autumn, there have been a couple of things that have gone on that have made it quite a challenging year for me," Seymour said.

"I'm not wanting to talk about them. But, after having a good pre-season with Glasgow and getting back involved with the national side, it's been great."

Seymour's hat-trick - taking him to 19 tries from his 45 Tests - also elevated him above club-mate Stuart Hogg into fourth on Scotland's all-time try-scoring list.

"He mentioned it in the changing room afterwards - that's a bonus. Brilliant," he said. "It's always nice getting one over on Hoggy because it's probably the only one I've got."

Scotland now prepare for a huge Test next Saturday against an in-form South African side, a team that evokes special memories for Seymour.

"I won my first cap against them (in 2013). That sticks strong in the memory. You never forget your first cap," he added.

"I remember the bus journey back from training and being told that I was playing. We've played them a few times since, in the World Cup and a couple of other times.

"They are always unbelievable games against South Africa. They are in really hot form at the moment.

"We need to make sure we are ready for what will be a very fierce contest next week."