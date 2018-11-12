Jersey Reds miss chances despite 41-34 win at Ealing in Championship Cup

Harvey Biljon's side have now won seven successive games in all competitions

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side must take more chances despite running in six tries as they won 41-34 at Ealing in the Championship Cup.

Charlie Maddison, Auguy Slowik and Nick Selway went over in their first half before Charlie Beckett, Leroy Van Dam and Mark Best crossed after the break.

But Jersey could have had more with James Newey and Van Dam going close.

"The two or three scores we missed are the ones we're going to be looking at," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've got to make sure we capitalise and take all those shots, because when a game becomes that tight and that close with two teams really in an arm wrestle we need to make sure we're taking those scores."

The win left Jersey a point clear at the top of their pool with five games to go.