Autumn internationals: Pick your Wales XV v Tonga

Wales' win over Australia was their seventh victory in a row in 2018

They say never change a winning team, but Wales coach Warren Gatland says he might field an entirely different starting XV against Tonga after the 9-6 win over Australia.

So is it time for Dan Biggar to don the fly-half jersey in place of Gareth Anscombe, or will fit-again Rhys Patchell get the nod at number 10.

And with Samson Lee sidelined with a hamstring injury will Leon Brown return to the red shirt or does Dillon Lewis start?

With injuries ravaging the back row, who will be number eight if Ross Moriarty is rested and open side flanker if Justin Tipuric is given a well-earned break.

Behind the scrum if Liam Williams moves to full-back then it might mean a second run out for Luke Morgan and a first appearance for Leicester's Jonah Holmes.

Wales have never lost to Tonga, but with two autumn series wins in the bag and two matches to some, Gatland says he wants a clean sweep.

No pressure then.

All pictures: Huw Evans Agency