Leinster lock Ian Nagle joins Ulster for rest of season

Nagle's one appearance for Leinster this season was in their defeat by Scarlets

Leinster second row Ian Nagle has joined Ulster on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has made just one appearance for the Pro14 and European Champions Cup winners this season, against Scarlets.

The loan signing follows the recent retirement of Ulster forwards Jean Deysel, Chris Henry and Peter Browne.

Cork native Nagle has made 19 appearances for Leinster having joined the province from London Irish in 2016.

Having started his career at Munster, he had a brief loan spell with Newcastle Falcons before a sabbatical from the game.

Nagle, who has featured for the Ireland Wolfhounds, returned to action with Irish at the end of the 2015-16 season.

"We are delighted to have Ian on board for the remainder of the season," said operations director Bryn Cunningham.

"With the recent retirements from our squad, we clearly needed extra cover in the second row department. To get someone of Ian's experience and quality, who is Irish-qualified and available at this stage of the season, is extremely pleasing."