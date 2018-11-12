Samson Lee: Wales prop ruled out for autumn series through injury

Fly-half Rhys Patchell and tight-head Samson Lee are Scarlets team-mates

Autumn international: Wales v Tonga Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Prop Samson Lee will miss the rest of Wales' autumn series with a hamstring injury.

Lee missed the opening victories over Scotland and Australia but Exeter prop Tomas Francis should be fit for Saturday's game against Tonga after coming off in the Australia win with a back problem.

Wales have delayed name their team by 48 hours until Thursday.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell is available after recovering from concussion.

With Lee out of contention, Wales still have three tight-head props Francis, Leon Brown and Dillon Lewis to select.

"It's unfortunate for Samson," said Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

"He's an outstanding rugby player and the last few times he's been in he's suffered a few injuries and likewise again this time, it's sad to lose him.

"Franny (Francis) going to be alright.

"We will just see how he goes over the next day or two but hopefully he will be fine for this weekend and in contention."

Patchell has been out of action since October 6 after picking up another head injury while playing for Scarlets against Ospreys and is now one of four fit fly-halves in the Wales squad.

Gareth Anscombe started against Scotland and Australia, Dan Biggar came off the bench and kicked the match-winning penalty against the Wallabies, while Jarrod Evans is also in the squad.

"Patch has been an outstanding player for us, certainly in the summer when he was exceptional," added Jenkins

"So to have him back in the fray and available for selection is excellent and gives us more to select from."

Jenkins says Wales will continue to monitor wing George North (dead leg) and full-back Leigh Halfpenny (head injury) who came off against Australia.

"We'll just see how George goes over the next few days," said Jenkins.

"He took a heavy knock in the game and couldn't play any further part. Most of these boys we'll see how they go through the week and they'll go through their treatment."

Jenkins said he could not believe Australia centre Samu Kerevi was not penalised for his challenge on Halfpenny.

"It is unbelievable how you don't think that's a penalty," said Jenkins.

"I am not sure how the rules are stated at this moment in time but Leigh does not go down lightly.

"He is a tough old player and he constantly gets up and carries on playing.

"For him to go down and suffer a HIA there is certainly some sort of head contact but the ref did not think so on the day.

"We will have to get on with it. Leigh will go through his protocols and see where he is at later in the week."