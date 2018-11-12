Jamie Ritchie: Gary Graham will be welcomed into Scotland squad

Ritchie scored his first Scotland try on his fourth start against Fiji on Saturday

Gary Graham will be welcomed into the Scotland squad, says flanker Jamie Ritchie, despite previously saying anything less than playing for England would be "a failure".

Edinburgh's Ritchie, who started the win over Fiji, says Graham will not be judged by his previous comments.

The 26-year-old had spoken of his desire to "play against Scotland and shove it in their face" in February.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," said Ritchie.

"I'll wait until I meet him myself and get a feel for him - if he's here, he's here for a reason."

Ritchie says Graham, an unused member of England's Six Nations 2018 squad, will receive a round of applause at his first team meeting - the same as any other new player in the squad.

The uncapped 26-year-old, born in Stirling, is the son of former Scotland prop and forwards coach George Graham.

The Newcastle Falcons flanker had been in regular contact with head coach Gregor Townsend before making his decision, according to assistant coach Matt Taylor.

"Just recently he contacted Gregor and told him he'd be keen to be picked," Taylor said. "The key thing for us is that he feels very Scottish, he's been brought up supporting Scotland.

"Gary is aggressive, he's abrasive and he's confrontational, which is what you want in a back-row player - we're happy to have him."

Graham adds to Scotland's options at open-side flanker, with Hamish Watson and Ritchie both impressing in their opening two autumn Tests.

Ritchie scored his first international try at Murrayfield on Saturday, having made his debut against Wales the previous week.

"Maybe for the first 10-15 minutes against Wales I was overwhelmed by the occasion, but Murrayfield was amazing - I was very much ready for that game," he said.

"It's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid and to get a try was awesome."