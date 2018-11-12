Neath RFC: Welsh All Blacks lose players due to winding-up order

Neath have played at The Gnoll since the early 1870s

Neath have confirmed a "number of players" have left because the club faces a winding-up petition in court at the end of the month.

A hearing to decide the club's future will be held at Port Talbot Justice centre on 26 November.

But the impact has taken its toll.

"A number of players have left the club due to the current situation of the winding-up order and its impact on their contracts," General Manager Gareth Howells said.

In a club statement, Howells added: "While we are disappointed to lose players in these circumstances, we would like to thank them for their services to Neath and wish them well for the future.

"The winding-up order is in the hands of solicitors and we are awaiting a decision."

Neath RFC, which trades as Neath Rugby Limited, is facing a winding-up petition after the collapse of the club's owner Mike Cuddy's construction business Cuddy Group which went into administration in July this year.

Neath are currently bottom of the Principality Premiership with 10 defeats in 10 games this season but are also seven times champions.

This is not the first time the club has had issues with its finances.

In 2012, the club fought off a winding-up order from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) over unpaid tax after settling the debt.

In 2014 it faced a winding-up petition over unpaid business rates owed to Neath Port Talbot council. Two years ago supporters asked the Welsh Rugby Union to intervene in the ownership of the club.