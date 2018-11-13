Dan Biggar: Wales fly-half has been changed by fatherhood

Media playback is not supported on this device Biggar scores winning penalty against Australia

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says fatherhood helped him deal with the pressure of kicking Wales to Saturday's historic 9-6 win against Australia.

Biggar came off the bench to kick the winning penalty as Wales beat Australia for the first time since 2008.

"I've really changed my outlook on rugby over the last year since I've had a little one," the 29-year-old said.

"You go home and your little boy doesn't care if you've scored the winning points or had a rubbish game."

Talking to BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Biggar added: "If I make a mistake or things don't go my way I've still got something pretty amazing to come home to. When you start a family that becomes the most important thing."

That said, Biggar admitted it was impossible to ignore the enormity of his late kick against the Wallabies.

"You're always a bit more anxious than normal when you're on the bench because you don't know when you're going on, but I've tried to just relax a little bit," he said.

"Any kicker who says they don't feel the situation, the scoreboard and the years of hurt against Australia would be lying if they said they could shut that out completely."

Biggar also says his move to the English Premiership with Northampton this season has come as a welcomed "test" after 11 years with Ospreys.

The fly-half, who has won 63 caps for Wales and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad in New Zealand in 2017, has scored 63 points in eight appearances this season.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby at Northampton and I'm really enjoying living outside of Wales," he said.

"It's a bit more of a relaxed atmosphere now - I'm really happy off the field so hopefully that will translate to more good performances on the field."

