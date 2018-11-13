Wales Women: Eight starting changes for Hong Kong Test

17-year-old flanker Manon Johnes made her debut against South Africa

Women's International: Wales v Hong Kong Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Wales Women have made eight starting changes for Friday's Autumn International against Hong Kong.

Last week's debutants Alicia McComish and Manon Johnes replace the injured Kerin Lake and Alisha Butchers, while Lisa Neumann starts on the wing in place of RGC team mate Jess Kavanagh.

Ffion Lewis comes in at scrum-half, while Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones and Cerys Hale make up an all new front row.

Gwen Crabb will win her first cap in the second row.

Sioned Harries will lead the team from number eight, with usual captain and hooker Carys Phillips starting on the bench alongside experienced props Caryl Thomas and Amy Evans.

Sioned Harries will captain Wales against Hong Kong with Carys Phillips on the bench

Olympian Jazz Joyce keeps her place on the wing opposite her fellow St Davids native Neumann, while Lauren Smyth starts again at full-back after impressing on her debut last week.

Outside-half Robyn Wilkins, centre Alecs Donovan, second row Mel Clay and flanker Bethan Lewis also retain their starting places.

Wales Women head coach Rowland Phillips said there is "no chance" of them underestimating Hong Kong, but the squad selection is an opportunity to "build strength in depth" for the 2019 Six Nations.

"We're pleased with last weekend's performance, especially with how the girls fronted up physically and defensively and there is plenty to build on," he said.

"We had four first caps against South Africa and they all get a chance to build on that experience on Friday.

"It was pleasing to see Lauren adapt her skill set to international rugby and Manon, who came on earlier than expected showed what she is capable of."

Wales: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets), Alecs Donnovan (Ospreys), Alicia McComish (Dragons), Lisa Neumann (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Blues), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets); Cara Hope (Ospreys), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Manon Johnes (Blues), Bethan Lewis (Dragons), Sioned Harries (capt, Scarlets)

Replacements: Carys Phillips (Ospreys), Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Natalia John (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Keira Bevan(Ospreys), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Jess Kavanagh (RGC).

Hong Kong: TBC

Replacements:

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)