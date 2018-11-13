Wasps: Michele Campagnaro joins from Exeter on short-term deal

Michele Campagnaro joined Exeter after the 2015 World Cup

Wasps have signed Italy centre Michele Campagnaro on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, capped 36 times by his country, will join up with the squad following the autumn internationals.

Campagnaro joined Exeter in November 2015, and scored nine tries in 27 games, but was released last month.

"The opportunity to join Wasps was something no player can turn down," he said. " I'm very much looking forward to testing myself and playing."