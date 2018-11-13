Bath: Anthony Watson, Charlie Ewels, Nathan Catt and Elliott Stooke agree new contracts

Bath lock Charlie Ewels could feature for England against Japan on Saturday

Bath players Anthony Watson, Charlie Ewels, Nathan Catt and Elliott Stooke have all agreed long-term contract extensions with the Premiership club.

Back Watson, 24, locks Ewels, 23, and Stooke, 25, and prop Catt, 30, have all featured in England squads.

"All have fundamental roles to play in our future and we're delighted to have ensured they're a part of it," director of rugby Todd Blackadder said.

Watson is continuing to recover from a long-term Achilles tendon injury.

He has 33 caps, plus three for the British and Irish Lions, and Ewels has played eight times for the national team.

Although Stooke and Catt have trained with the national squad, they have yet to plays senior international rugby.

The four players have followed Taulupe Faletau, Semesa Rokoduguni, Zach Mercer and Beno Obano, who also all recently extended their contracts with the Blue, Black and Whites.