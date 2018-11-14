Wales v Tonga: Ospreys prop Ma'afu Fia hoping for debut

Ma'afu Fia joined Ospreys in the 2015-16 season and has made 62 appearences

Autumn international: Wales v Tonga Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys prop Ma'afu Fia is hoping to end a long wait for a first cap for Tonga against Wales on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was among five uncapped players who featured in the 49-38 Tonga win over French Barbarians.

"I've been meaning to (bid for selection) for the last three years but bad timing and injuries got in the way," he said.

Wales have won all eight meetings between the two countries, most recently by 24-6 in Auckland in 2017.

Fia's story illustrates the difficulties encountered by the Pacific Islands teams in raising a full-strength side, with their players being spread between France, England, Wales and New Zealand.

Raising a young family in Europe, far from his Tongan birthplace or New Zealand where he was educated, has previously made it impossible for him to commit to time away with his country.

Now he could make a debut facing several of his Ospreys team-mates at the Principality Stadium.

"It would be good to finally win a cap, but Test level rugby is a different beast.

"Wales play a bit differently to the Ospreys, so the (Ospreys) boys will change their game to fit the structure and game plans," said Fia.

"Wales at home is going to be hard.

"We're just looking to build on what the team and coaches have done for the last two years when there's been quite a bit of improvement."

Tonga will face England, France, Argentina and United States in Pool C at the tournament in Japan.