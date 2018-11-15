Premiership: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers

Henry Trinder scored two of Gloucester's three tries in last season's 24-17 win at home to Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Gloucester have Danny Cipriani back after suspension for the visit of Leicester Tigers to Kingsholm.

Cipriani's return at 10 means a move back to inside centre for Mark Atkinson, with a place for England loose forward Ben Morgan on the bench.

Leicester have Tonga international Sione Kalamafoni back at number eight to face his former club, while England's Dan Cole returns at prop.

Argentina internationals Facundo Gigena and Gaston Cortes are on the bench.

Gloucester's 35-21 victory at Wasps in the final game before the five-week Premiership break was their third in six games this season to put them fourth in the table, a point and a place ahead of Leicester, who have also won three times.

Leicester have generally had the upper hand in this fixture, having won seven successive meetings with Gloucester until the Cherry and Whites' 24-17 win in last season's corresponding fixture at Kingsholm in February.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann:

"If you can win your home games, it helps tremendously. So, there's a lot of work to be done this weekend. We want to make Kingsholm a tough place to come to.

"We need the crowd. They're the best supporters in the country. We need them in full force, to make it noisy and help lift the boys.

"We let ourselves down here in our last Premiership game against Harlequins and we fixed it in some sense away at Wasps.

"But Leicester bring a different challenge. The intensity will be up there and there's obviously a lot to play for. We just have to stay true to our colours."

Interim Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy:

"Gloucester are a very good side. They're going well and we know they will want to get stuck into us. But we're going there looking for a big performance.

"The cup games came at a good time for us to rotate selection and give some opportunities through the squad. Some of the younger guys had a run of games and will have learned from that.

"We're starting to get a few bodies back in the squad from injury, although we've now got players away with England, Wales, Tonga and Fiji so it is a test for the squad."

Gloucester: Woodward; Banahan, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz; Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain; Savage, Slater (capt); Evans, Kriel, Clarke.

Replacements: Walker, Rapava Ruskin, Knight, Grobler, Morgan, Braley, Trinder, Hudson.

Leicester: Worth; Thompstone, Owen, Eastmond, Olowofela; Ford, White; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Kitchener, Williams, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Cortes, Spencer, Fitzgerald, Harrison, Hardwick, Smith.

Referee: Ian Tempest.