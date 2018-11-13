Wales v Tonga: World Cup places at stake, says McBryde and hints at Davies call-up

Seb Davies made his debut for Wales against Tonga in 2017

Wales players facing Tonga on Saturday will be playing for World Cup places, says forwards coach Robin McBryde.

Head coach Warren Gatland said he could make up to 15 changes after the 9-6 victory over Australia.

The team announcement has been put back 48 hours until Thursday with Cardiff Blues forward Seb Davies - not currently part of the official squad - in line to start at number eight.

"The players coming in know they have to take the opportunity," said McBryde.

"Everybody who puts the red shirt on during this autumn campaign leading into the next year realise they have to grab this opportunity with both hands.

"This squad is competitive and you consider you have a couple of world-class players not available through injury who are going to come back into the mix."

Wales are unbeaten in seven matches, including autumn wins over Scotland and a first win over the Wallabies for 10 years.

But much of the focus is building for the 2019 World Cup which kicks off in Japan next September.

"This autumn is a little bit different because we are two wins from two," added McBryde.

"We have momentum from the Australia game and it is vitally important we take that through to South Africa next week."

Davies and Hallam Amos have been training with Wales during the autumn but are not currently in the 37-man party.

Ross Moriarty played at eight against Scotland and Australia with Taulupe Faletau and Josh Navidi both injured, while McBryde also identified flanker Justin Tipuric as a future option in that position.

Davies has played six times for Wales, and featured at eight against Georgia last autumn and played twice at blindside flanker on the summer tour.

"Seb has got some good footballing skills," said McBryde.

"He is comfortable at second-row and we stretched him a bit in the summer asking him to play at six.

"We are asking a lot of Seb and that is healthy. If he is given the opportunity again on Saturday I am sure he will impress."

Davies could pack down in a back-row with flankers Aaron Wainwright and Ellis Jenkins.

McBryde also suggested Dragons lock Cory Hill could move to flanker during the game.

