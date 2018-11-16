Premiership: Bath v Worcester Warriors

Jackson Willison (left) and Ryan Mills were team-mates at centre for Worcester last season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Bath are without winger Joe Cokanasiga and forwards Charlie Ewels and Zach Mercer, who are all in the England side for Saturday's meeting with Japan.

Flanker Sam Underhill is on the bench at Twickenham, along with Worcester Warriors teenager Ted Hill.

With Hill on England duty and Marco Mama (hamstring) sidelined, blindside flanker Matti Williams makes his first Premiership start for Warriors.

Perry Humphreys starts on the left wing in place of Wales' Josh Adams.

Nick Schonert has been released from the 30-man England squad to play at tight-head prop and Duncan Weir, who has spent two weeks training with Scotland, is at stand-off. But, although not needed by England this weekend, Lions centre Ben Te'o again does not feature for Worcester.

Bath have both winger Cooper Vuna and centre Jackson Willison up against their former side for the first time.

The Blue, Black and Whites, who are in eighth in the Premiership table, a place below Worcester, are on their worst run since 2009, having gone seven games without a win.

But that sequence was begun by league defeats by the top two, Saracens and Exeter, followed by a narrow home European Champions Cup 22-20 loss at Toulouse, then the 35-35 draw with Wasps, prior to three straight defeats in the Premiership Rugby Cup with a weakened team.

Worcester, by contrast, had won five games on the trot (the 52-7 thumping of Bristol, two European Challenge Cup victories and two in the Premiership Rugby Cup) until last weekend's loss to Saracens.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Willison, Roberts, Vuna; Burns, Chudley; Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Stooke, Garvey (capt), Ellis, Bayliss.

Replacements: Walker, Van Rooyen, Perenise, Charteris, Douglas, Fotuali'i, Wright, McConnochie.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Humphreys; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Williams, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Milasinovich, Phillips, Cox, Heaney, Shillcock, Olivier.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.