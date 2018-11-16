Premiership: Northampton Saints v Wasps

From the section

Tom Wood picked up his injury against Sale in March

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Northampton flanker Tom Wood makes his first Premiership appearance since March after a pelvic injury.

George Furbank, Fraser Dingwall and Alex Moon all make their first league starts for the injury-hit hosts.

Wasps back row Ashley Johnson returns to captain the side, with Juan de Jongh also recalled at centre.

Academy youngster Tom Willis is in line for his first Premiership start, Kieran Brookes faces his old side and Jake Cooper-Woolley is named on the bench.

Northampton: Furbank; Kellaway, Dingwall, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; Waller (capt), Fish, Franks, Ribbans, Moon, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison

Replacements: Marshall, Davis, Garside, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Mitchell, Burrell, Sleightholme

Wasps: Miller; Watson, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Sopoaga, Simpson; Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson (capt), Young, Willis

Replacements: Harris, West, Cooper-Woolley, Myall, Morris, Hampson, Searle, Le Bourgeois