Premiership: Saracens v Sale Sharks

Chris Wyles has made 253 appearances for Saracens, and scored two tries as Sarries beat Exeter in the Premiership final in May

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Winger Chris Wyles starts for Saracens after coming out of retirement to help the Premiership holders through an injury and availability crisis.

Brad Barritt, Alex Goode and Ben Spencer all return for the hosts.

Faf de Klerk will link up with fly-half Rob du Preez as Sale Sharks field a South African half-back partnership for the first time in their history.

Winger Byron McGuigan has returned from Scotland's training squad and Bryn Evans is back in the pack.

Saracens: Goode; Wyles, Tompkins, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Malins, Spencer; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Judge, Day, Skelton, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Gray, Thompson-Stringer, Sasag, Kpoku, Clark, Earl, Whiteley, Bosch.

Sale: S James; Solomona, O'Connor, Leota, McGuigan; Du Preez; De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Ostrikov, Neild, Cliff, L James, Reed.