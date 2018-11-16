Premiership: Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs

Alex Cuthbert has played for both Wales and the British & Irish Lions

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 18 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

New Zealand full-back Charles Piutau makes his first Premiership start for Bristol, who make one change from their cup victory last weekend.

Nick Haining comes into the back row for his first start in the competition.

Exeter recall 11 players from their cup win last time out, including Phil Dollman and Gareth Steenson.

Alex Cuthbert, Mitch Lees, Stu Townsend and Tom Lawday are the only players to keep their places, with Nic White back on the bench following a broken foot.

Bristol full-back Charles Piutau:

"For myself, it's been a long time coming. I know a few fans have been waiting to see me out there as well.

"It's a great challenge ahead, not only for myself, but as a team against a quality side such as Exeter, who have shown how great they are as a club.

"They're a quality side who have been performing really well."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter:

"We've played against Charles before a couple of times in big games in the Heineken Cup and we've dealt with him pretty well.

"It's not about saying 'you have to watch Charles Piutau because he's a very good player', it's about how we can play so it will remove the opportunities to get the ball into his hands.

"We've got to have an overall plan that deals with Bristol as a whole."

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Hurrell, Edwards; Sheedy (co-capt), Uren; Y Thomas, Malton, Afoa, Holmes, Muldowney, Luatua (co-capt), D Thomas, Haining.

Replacements: Lindsay, Woolmore, Thiede, Joyce, Smith, Randall, Eden, Bedlow.

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Whitten, Devoto, Cuthbert; Steenson, Townsend; Low, Yeandle (capt), Holmes, Atkins, Lees, Armand, Kvesic, Lawday.

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Street, Van der Sluys, Dennis, White, Simmonds, Hill.