Adam Hastings: 'Finn Russell & I could play in same Scotland team'

Highlights: Scotland 54-17 Fiji

Glasgow fly-half Adam Hastings says he could play alongside Finn Russell for Scotland rather than instead of him.

Hastings finished the win over Fiji at fly-half after replacing Peter Horne, with Russell moving to inside centre.

Head coach Gregor Townsend says Hastings provides "genuine competition" for Russell's spot, but the Glasgow pivot believes they can play together.

"I don't see why it couldn't work," he said. "England have two ball players with [George] Ford and [Owen] Farrell."

Russell's move to Racing 92 opened up a spot at Glasgow for Hastings, with the number 10 starting five of Warriors' seven Pro14 games this term and both their European Champions Cup group matches.

But Hastings says he hasn't considered following in his compatriot's footsteps in moving abroad.

"I've had no thoughts about that at all, I've only just come into the squad this year and started getting regular game time," he said. "Finn moving has probably accelerated my development.

"I'm out of contract at the end of this year but I'm enjoying my time at Glasgow. Maybe in a few years if the opportunity came up [to move abroad] then I'd look at it but I couldn't tell you now."

The pair combined brilliantly for the last of Scotland's eight scores on Saturday, with Hastings scoring his first ever international Test try.

"It was a really nice moment, family were up in the stands watching," said Hastings, the son of former Scotland full-back Gavin.

"I don't score a lot of tries and usually when I do score it's right at the line where you're not really able to enjoy it.

"I've been wanting to play at Murrayfield since I was very young so I couldn't have asked for more. It was a dream to come on and score."