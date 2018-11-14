Friendly: Dragons v Russia (Fri)

Centre Jack Dixon will captain Dragons against Russia

Friendly: Dragons v Russia Venue: Bedwas RFC Date: Friday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT

Dragons will be reunited with former head coach Lyn Jones when they face World Cup qualifiers Russia.

Jones has been Russia head coach since July and they will face hosts Japan, Scotland, Ireland and Samoa at next year's World Cup.

Ex-Wales lock Ian Evans, in charge of Dragons for this game alongside Alan Kingsley, will be up against his former Ospreys boss Jones.

"He's an absolutely quality coach," Evans said.

"The one thing about Lyn is he will know how to win a game of rugby and in the World Cup I think he could pull off quite a big victory somewhere down the line.

"His rugby knowledge is phenomenal and he's got a proven track record."

Jack Dixon will captain Dragons and partners Tom Hoppe in the centre with Carwyn Penny at full-back.

Josh Lewis forms a half-back partnership with Rhodri Davies while Dafydd Howells and Deon Smith start on the wings.

Rhys Lawrence will pack down either side of experienced props Aaron Jarvis and fit-again Ryan Bevington.

Lock Rynard Landman starts alongside Joe Davies while the back row features Huw Taylor, Ben Fry and James Benjamin.

Dragons: Carwyn Penny, Dafydd Howells, Tom Hoppe, Jack Dixon (c), Deon Smith, Josh Lewis, Rhodri Davies; Ryan Bevington, Rhys Lawrence, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Davies, Rynard Landman, Huw Taylor, Ben Fry, James Benjamin

Replacements: Gerard Ellis, Ellis Shipp, Chris Coleman, James Thomas, Lennon Greggains, Dan Babos, Evan Lloyd, Llew Smith