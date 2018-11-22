Quiz: Can you name Scotland's last 10 sets of rugby-playing brothers?

Autumn Test: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television & online; listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

"The tradition of brothers in Scottish rugby is amazing, isn't it?" opined BBC commentator Eddie Butler as the latest siblings strutted their stuff in Scotland's opening autumn Test against Wales.

One of them is on the bench again this Saturday against Argentina, after his brother finished off a sumptuous team try against South Africa last weekend.

In all 49 sets of brothers have worn the thistle. The last 10 all started their Test careers after 1979, including several legends of the Scottish game. And one of those sets includes three brothers...

Can you name all 10? You have three minutes...