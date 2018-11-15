Scotland v South Africa: Finn Russell says Adam Hastings is not 'the enemy' in fly-half rivalry

Finn Russell (left) set up a try for Adam Hastings (right) against Fiji

Autumn Test: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 17:20 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television, listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell says he does not see Adam Hastings as "the enemy" for the number 10 jersey.

Both play in the playmaker role for their clubs, but were on the field together for the final 10 minutes of last Saturday's win over Fiji.

Russell set up Glasgow fly-half Hastings' first international try and said he welcomes the competition.

"I don't feel like I've got to shut him out from everything that I know," said the Racing 92 stand-off.

"Adam is 22, so he's four years younger than me. I'm trying to help him out as much as possible."

Russell moved to inside centre at Murrayfield last Saturday when Hastings came on - a position he played when he started his career at Glasgow Warriors.

Hastings has said he "doesn't see why" the duo couldn't play together as a 10-12 axis, and Russell says it's "good fun" having another fly-half alongside him, which makes it a "little bit easier".

"There's less pressure. You've got more time to organise things and get everything ready," he said.

"As a 10, I know what I would like my outside guys doing, so I try and help him and make it as easy as I can."

'Going to France was great for me'

Russell moved to Parisian side Racing 92 this summer after six years at Glasgow.

The Scot has excelled so far for the French outfit, who have won six of their nine Top 14 games so far, and both their opening European Champions Cup pool matches.

"Going to Racing was great for me because I had to establish myself as the 10 - the decision maker, the guy that controls the game," he added.

"I've had to do that a few times before and I think every time I've done it it's made me a better player.

"Going over there and learning again a slightly different style of rugby and having to adapt to different situations has been good for me."