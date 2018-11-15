Stuart Hogg: Exeter winger Alex Cuthbert excited by Scotland full-back's signing

Stuart Hogg (left) and Alex Cuthbert were room-mates on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia

Exeter Chiefs' former Wales wing Alex Cuthbert says Scotland full-back and fellow British and Irish Lion Stuart Hogg will thrive at Sandy Park.

Hogg will move to England after the World Cup having spent his entire career at Glasgow Warriors.

"He'll be a good asset to the Chiefs and the league," said Cuthbert.

"He's Scotland's golden boy so we'll look after him down here and I'm sure he'll enjoy the culture that I'm enjoying and the boys have set up."

Cuthbert and Hogg were room-mates on the 2013 Lions tour of Australia and says the acquisition of the 26-year-old, who has twice been named Six Nations Player of the Tournament, shows Exeter's intent.

"I'm looking forward to him coming down and it shows where the club has come from signing a double British and Irish Lions player," added Cuthbert.

"It's all credit to the coaching staff and the setup down here.

"He's got 60-odd caps for Scotland, he's been in every top game that he can be in.

"It's a bit more competition for the back three, but it's exactly what you want and the squad's growing in quality as well as depth."

It is an option that is backed by Chiefs boss Rob Baxter.

"If you look statistically at our back three, they tend to touch the ball in a game more than any other combination of back three in the Premiership or in Europe," said Baxter.

"If you put him into one of those scenarios he's going to have a lot of time on the ball and a guy with his attacking qualities with time on the ball is going to do some damage for us.

"On top of that he's got an A1 kicking game, both in distance and accuracy, is good defensively and reads the game very well - he's not won Player of the Tournament twice in the Six Nations for no reason."

Australia win delights Cuthbert

Wales had lost their previous 13 matches against Australia before Saturday's win

Cuthbert's decision to move to Exeter in the summer meant he was no longer eligible to play for Wales.

But the 28-year-old says his country's 9-6 win over Australia last week - their first over the Wallabies in a decade - sets them up well for the World Cup.

"We haven't beaten them in a while, so it was a good statement to make for those boys," he said.

"It was gutting not to be out there with them, but it was good also to see them win and it showed a lot what it meant to them out on the pitch.

"The press have been saying the autumn doesn't matter, but I think every game does matter. I think it's seven or eight wins in a row, so confidence is high there.

"The momentum they're showing can only be good looking forward to the World Cup."