Autumn internationals: Wales v Tonga team news, quotes and key stats

Wales ended a run of 13 straight defeats against Australia last Saturday and extended their winning run to seven games.

Autumn internationals: Wales v Tonga Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, S4C the BBC Sport website and app from 14:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Wales coach Warren Gatland has made 14 changes to the side that beat Australia last weekend, with only lock Adam Beard keeping his place.

Jonah Holmes makes his debut at full-back, while Dan Biggar is at fly-half and Liam Williams is on the wing.

Versatile forward Seb Davies was not part of the original squad but starts at No.8 alongside Ellis Jenkins, who captains the side.

Prop Wyn Jones makes his first start after nine caps off the bench.

The Tonga XV is set to be announced later on Thursday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leigh Halfpenny: Wales coach Gatland may not risk full-back

Wales: 15-Holmes, 14-Williams, 13-Tyler Morgan, 12-Watkin, 11-Steff Evans, 10-Biggar, 9-Williams; 1-Jones, 2-Dee, 3-Brown, 4-Ball, 5-Beard, 6-Wainwright, 7-Jenkins (captain), 8-Seb Davies

Replacements: 16-Elias, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Francis, 19-Hill, 20-Moriarty, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Patchell, 23-Adams.

Tonga: TBC

Get all the latest rugby union news by adding alerts in the BBC Sport app.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "We are looking forward to the challenge of Tonga. They had a great win last weekend against the French Barbarians and we know it is going to be a tough, physical challenge.

"We have spoken about creating depth, and for us that is all about creating a squad that is full of first-teamers, everyone in the squad capable of starting.

"The boys this weekend have to put their hand up for the final match and put pressure on the players who started last weekend."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales have won all eight meetings with Tonga, including 24-6 in Auckland last year.

The Welsh have only failed to score a try in one Test against the Tongans - an 18-9 victory in 1994.

Tonga have scored just 26 points in their three Tests on Welsh soil.

Wales

Wales could win seven home games in a row for the first time since a run of nine between 1997-99.

They are currently on a seven-match winning streak, their best since June 2004-05 when they won eight in a row.

Warren Gatland's side have won 17 and lost four of their past 21 home fixtures.

Tonga

Tonga have won two of their three Tests in 2018, all played in June. After losing to Georgia, they beat Samoa and then registered their first victory away to Fiji since 2011.

The Tongans then beat the French Barbarians 49-38 last weekend, scoring seven tries in the process.

They have won seven of their last 11 Tests.

However, they have not faced a tier one side since losing to Wales in Auckland in 2017.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Touch judges: Angus Gardner (Australia) & Shuhei Kubo (Japan)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.