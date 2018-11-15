Charles Piutau: Bristol Bears full-back not fazed by 'highest-paid in Premiership' tag

Since moving to Ashton Gate, Charles Piutau has made two Premiership Rugby Cup appearances

Bristol Bears full-back Charles Piutau says he is not worried about the pressure of being labelled as the Premiership's highest-paid player, ahead of his debut in the competition.

Having recovered from a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old is set to start at home to Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

After his switch from Ulster, Piutau is reportedly on almost £1m per year.

"If I worry about any of these tags or pressure, I won't play to the best of my ability," he told BBC Points West.

"I enjoy this game and just want to go out and have fun. The rest will come if I have that mindset and that focus.

"I would love to do this forever but it's not the case, so the time I do have playing in this career, I really want to maximise that."

The New Zealand international made his Bears debut from the bench in 2 November's Premiership Rugby Cup pool three win over Gloucester.

Speaking about the prospect of starting at Ashton Gate in the top flight on Sunday, Piutau added to Radio Bristol: "For myself, it's been a long time coming.

"I know a few fans as well have been waiting to see me out there. I'm excited. Hopefully come Sunday, I'll be able to run down that tunnel."