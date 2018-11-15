Saracens: Chris Wyles out of retirement to return for club

Chris Wyles scored two tries for Saracens against Exeter in May's Premiership final

Winger Chris Wyles has temporarily come out of retirement to return for Saracens.

The 35-year-old is in contention to feature in the Premiership against Sale on Saturday having trained this week.

Wyles is acting as cover for a number of injuries to other backs and players away on international duty.

The former USA international last played for the club in May's Premiership final, scoring two tries in Sarries' 27-10 victory against Exeter.

"It's a bit surreal, but I'm delighted to be back and to have the opportunity to play for Saracens again," Wyles said.

Saracens will name their team to face Sale on Friday at 12:00 GMT.