Jean-Luc du Preez: Sale Sharks sign South Africa international on three-month deal

Jean-Luc du Preez has won 13 caps for South Africa

Sale Sharks have signed South Africa international Jean-Luc du Preez from Super Rugby side Sharks on a three-month deal.

The 23-year-old back row joins the Premiership side as cover for Tom Curry who is out with an ankle injury.

The deal will see du Preez join his brother Rob at the AJ Bell Stadium, as well as fellow Springbok Faf de Klerk.

"He will arrive on Friday and will join the squad in London before the Saracens fixture," boss Steve Diamond said.

"Jean-Luc is part of the formidable Sharks back row in South Africa and can play in all back three positions.

"He is six foot four and 18 stone, so a powerful athletic lad and he will fit in well with the culture here at Sale and add to the winning mentality we are creating as we gain momentum this year."